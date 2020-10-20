1 XOF to HKD - Convert CFA Francs to Hong Kong Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.012816648 Hong Kong Dollars

1 HKD = 78.0235 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Hong Kong Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 09:41 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Hong Kong Dollar

xof
XOF
hkd
HKD
1 XOF0.0128166 HKD
5 XOF0.0640832 HKD
10 XOF0.128166 HKD
25 XOF0.320416 HKD
50 XOF0.640832 HKD
100 XOF1.28166 HKD
500 XOF6.40832 HKD
1,000 XOF12.8166 HKD
5,000 XOF64.0832 HKD
10,000 XOF128.166 HKD

Convert Hong Kong Dollar to CFA Franc

hkd
HKD
xof
XOF
1 HKD78.0235 XOF
5 HKD390.118 XOF
10 HKD780.235 XOF
25 HKD1,950.59 XOF
50 HKD3,901.18 XOF
100 HKD7,802.35 XOF
500 HKD39,011.8 XOF
1,000 HKD78,023.5 XOF
5,000 HKD390,118 XOF
10,000 HKD780,235 XOF

XOF to HKD Chart

1 XOF = 0 HKD

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Hong Kong Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0130030.013003
Low
0.0127140.012681
Average
0.0128090.012831
Volatility
0.30%0.28%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
hkd

HKD - Hong Kong Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Hong Kong Dollar exchange rate is the HKD to USD rate. The currency code for Hong Kong Dollars is HKD. The currency symbol is $.

More Hong Kong Dollar info

Popular CFA Franc (XOF) Currency Pairings

usd

XOF to USD

eur

XOF to EUR

gbp

XOF to GBP

jpy

XOF to JPY

cad

XOF to CAD

aud

XOF to AUD

chf

XOF to CHF

cny

XOF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings