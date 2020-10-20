1 XOF to GMD - Convert CFA Francs to Gambian Dalasis

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.11138884 Gambian Dalasis

1 GMD = 8.97756 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Gambian Dalasi conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 12:09 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Gambian Dalasi

xof
XOF
gmd
GMD
1 XOF0.111389 GMD
5 XOF0.556944 GMD
10 XOF1.11389 GMD
25 XOF2.78472 GMD
50 XOF5.56944 GMD
100 XOF11.1389 GMD
500 XOF55.6944 GMD
1,000 XOF111.389 GMD
5,000 XOF556.944 GMD
10,000 XOF1,113.89 GMD

Convert Gambian Dalasi to CFA Franc

gmd
GMD
xof
XOF
1 GMD8.97756 XOF
5 GMD44.8878 XOF
10 GMD89.7756 XOF
25 GMD224.439 XOF
50 GMD448.878 XOF
100 GMD897.756 XOF
500 GMD4,488.78 XOF
1,000 GMD8,977.56 XOF
5,000 GMD44,887.8 XOF
10,000 GMD89,775.6 XOF

XOF to GMD Chart

1 XOF = 0 GMD

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Gambian Dalasi stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.113030.11303
Low
0.110470.10982
Average
0.111360.11139
Volatility
0.38%0.31%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
gmd

GMD - Gambian Dalasi

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gambian Dalasi exchange rate is the GMD to USD rate. The currency code for Gambian Dalasis is GMD. The currency symbol is D.

More Gambian Dalasi info

Popular CFA Franc (XOF) Currency Pairings

usd

XOF to USD

eur

XOF to EUR

gbp

XOF to GBP

jpy

XOF to JPY

cad

XOF to CAD

aud

XOF to AUD

chf

XOF to CHF

cny

XOF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings