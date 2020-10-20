1 CFA Franc =
0.025129867 Ghanaian Cedis
1 GHS = 39.7933 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
GHS
|1 XOF
|0.0251299 GHS
|5 XOF
|0.125649 GHS
|10 XOF
|0.251299 GHS
|25 XOF
|0.628247 GHS
|50 XOF
|1.25649 GHS
|100 XOF
|2.51299 GHS
|500 XOF
|12.5649 GHS
|1,000 XOF
|25.1299 GHS
|5,000 XOF
|125.649 GHS
|10,000 XOF
|251.299 GHS
1 XOF = 0 GHS
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.025136
|0.025136
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.024398
|0.021759
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.024655
|0.023349
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.39%
|0.63%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ghanaian Cedi exchange rate is the GHS to USD rate. The currency code for Ghanaian Cedis is GHS. The currency symbol is GH₵.
