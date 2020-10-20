1 CFA Franc =
0.09508069 Ethiopian Birrs
1 ETB = 10.5174 XOF
XOF
ETB
|1 XOF
|0.0950807 ETB
|5 XOF
|0.475403 ETB
|10 XOF
|0.950807 ETB
|25 XOF
|2.37702 ETB
|50 XOF
|4.75403 ETB
|100 XOF
|9.50807 ETB
|500 XOF
|47.5403 ETB
|1,000 XOF
|95.0807 ETB
|5,000 XOF
|475.403 ETB
|10,000 XOF
|950.807 ETB
1 XOF = 0 ETB
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.095404
|0.095404
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.093130
|0.092031
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.094348
|0.093997
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.44%
|0.41%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ethiopian Birr exchange rate is the ETB to USD rate. The currency code for Ethiopian Birrs is ETB. The currency symbol is Br.More Ethiopian Birr info
