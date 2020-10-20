1 XOF to ETB - Convert CFA Francs to Ethiopian Birrs

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.09508069 Ethiopian Birrs

1 ETB = 10.5174 XOF

CFA Franc to Ethiopian Birr conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 15:06 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Ethiopian Birr

xof
XOF
etb
ETB
1 XOF0.0950807 ETB
5 XOF0.475403 ETB
10 XOF0.950807 ETB
25 XOF2.37702 ETB
50 XOF4.75403 ETB
100 XOF9.50807 ETB
500 XOF47.5403 ETB
1,000 XOF95.0807 ETB
5,000 XOF475.403 ETB
10,000 XOF950.807 ETB

Convert Ethiopian Birr to CFA Franc

etb
ETB
xof
XOF
1 ETB10.5174 XOF
5 ETB52.5869 XOF
10 ETB105.174 XOF
25 ETB262.935 XOF
50 ETB525.869 XOF
100 ETB1,051.74 XOF
500 ETB5,258.69 XOF
1,000 ETB10,517.4 XOF
5,000 ETB52,586.9 XOF
10,000 ETB105,174 XOF

XOF to ETB Chart

1 XOF = 0 ETB

1 CFA Franc to Ethiopian Birr stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0954040.095404
Low
0.0931300.092031
Average
0.0943480.093997
Volatility
0.44%0.41%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

etb

ETB - Ethiopian Birr

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ethiopian Birr exchange rate is the ETB to USD rate. The currency code for Ethiopian Birrs is ETB. The currency symbol is Br.

, ratings