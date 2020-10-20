1 XOF to EGP - Convert CFA Francs to Egyptian Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.078880061 Egyptian Pounds

1 EGP = 12.6775 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Egyptian Pound conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 03:58 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Egyptian Pound

xof
XOF
egp
EGP
1 XOF0.0788801 EGP
5 XOF0.3944 EGP
10 XOF0.788801 EGP
25 XOF1.972 EGP
50 XOF3.944 EGP
100 XOF7.88801 EGP
500 XOF39.44 EGP
1,000 XOF78.8801 EGP
5,000 XOF394.4 EGP
10,000 XOF788.801 EGP

Convert Egyptian Pound to CFA Franc

egp
EGP
xof
XOF
1 EGP12.6775 XOF
5 EGP63.3874 XOF
10 EGP126.775 XOF
25 EGP316.937 XOF
50 EGP633.874 XOF
100 EGP1,267.75 XOF
500 EGP6,338.74 XOF
1,000 EGP12,677.5 XOF
5,000 EGP63,387.4 XOF
10,000 EGP126,775 XOF

XOF to EGP Chart

1 XOF = 0 EGP

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Egyptian Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0790610.079061
Low
0.0777300.077153
Average
0.0783190.078145
Volatility
0.51%0.44%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
egp

EGP - Egyptian Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Egyptian Pound exchange rate is the EGP to USD rate. The currency code for Egyptian Pounds is EGP. The currency symbol is £.

More Egyptian Pound info

Popular CFA Franc (XOF) Currency Pairings

usd

XOF to USD

eur

XOF to EUR

gbp

XOF to GBP

jpy

XOF to JPY

cad

XOF to CAD

aud

XOF to AUD

chf

XOF to CHF

cny

XOF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings