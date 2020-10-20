1 CFA Franc =
0.023853149 Estonian Krooni
1 EEK = 41.9232 XOF
EEK replaced by EUR
1 CFA Franc =
XOF
EEK
|1 XOF
|0.0238531 EEK
|5 XOF
|0.119266 EEK
|10 XOF
|0.238531 EEK
|25 XOF
|0.596329 EEK
|50 XOF
|1.19266 EEK
|100 XOF
|2.38531 EEK
|500 XOF
|11.9266 EEK
|1,000 XOF
|23.8531 EEK
|5,000 XOF
|119.266 EEK
|10,000 XOF
|238.531 EEK
1 XOF = 0 EEK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0015245
|0.0015245
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0015245
|0.0015245
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0015245
|0.0015245
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00%
|0.00%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Estonian Kroon exchange rate is the EEK to USD rate. The currency code for Estonian Krooni is EEK. The currency symbol is kr.
