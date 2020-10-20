1 XOF to EEK - Convert CFA Francs to Estonian Krooni

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.023853149 Estonian Krooni

1 EEK = 41.9232 XOF

EEK replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Estonian Kroon conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 13:55 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Estonian Kroon

xof
XOF
eek
EEK
1 XOF0.0238531 EEK
5 XOF0.119266 EEK
10 XOF0.238531 EEK
25 XOF0.596329 EEK
50 XOF1.19266 EEK
100 XOF2.38531 EEK
500 XOF11.9266 EEK
1,000 XOF23.8531 EEK
5,000 XOF119.266 EEK
10,000 XOF238.531 EEK

Convert Estonian Kroon to CFA Franc

eek
EEK
xof
XOF
1 EEK41.9232 XOF
5 EEK209.616 XOF
10 EEK419.232 XOF
25 EEK1,048.08 XOF
50 EEK2,096.16 XOF
100 EEK4,192.32 XOF
500 EEK20,961.6 XOF
1,000 EEK41,923.2 XOF
5,000 EEK209,616 XOF
10,000 EEK419,232 XOF

XOF to EEK Chart

1 XOF = 0 EEK

1 CFA Franc to Estonian Kroon stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00152450.0015245
Low
0.00152450.0015245
Average
0.00152450.0015245
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

eek

EEK - Estonian Kroon

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Estonian Kroon exchange rate is the EEK to USD rate. The currency code for Estonian Krooni is EEK. The currency symbol is kr.

, ratings