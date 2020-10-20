1 CFA Franc =
0.00026565223991 Polkadot
1 DOT = 3,764.32 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
DOT
|1 XOF
|0.000265652 DOT
|5 XOF
|0.00132826 DOT
|10 XOF
|0.00265652 DOT
|25 XOF
|0.00664131 DOT
|50 XOF
|0.0132826 DOT
|100 XOF
|0.0265652 DOT
|500 XOF
|0.132826 DOT
|1,000 XOF
|0.265652 DOT
|5,000 XOF
|1.32826 DOT
|10,000 XOF
|2.65652 DOT
1 XOF = 0 DOT
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00029056
|0.00029056
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00022903
|0.00018311
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00026167
|0.00023943
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.24%
|3.66%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Polkadot exchange rate is the DOT to USD rate. The currency code for Polkadot is DOT.More Polkadot info
