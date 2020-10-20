1 CFA Franc =
0.011370393 Danish Kroner
1 DKK = 87.9477 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
1 CFA Franc =
0.011370393 Danish Kroner
1 DKK = 87.9477 XOF
XOF
DKK
|1 XOF
|0.0113704 DKK
|5 XOF
|0.056852 DKK
|10 XOF
|0.113704 DKK
|25 XOF
|0.28426 DKK
|50 XOF
|0.56852 DKK
|100 XOF
|1.13704 DKK
|500 XOF
|5.6852 DKK
|1,000 XOF
|11.3704 DKK
|5,000 XOF
|56.852 DKK
|10,000 XOF
|113.704 DKK
1 XOF = 0 DKK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.011390
|0.011397
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.011370
|0.011369
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.011373
|0.011374
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.04%
|0.05%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Danish Krone exchange rate is the DKK to USD rate. The currency code for Danish Kroner is DKK. The currency symbol is kr.More Danish Krone info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings