1 CFA Franc =
0.16810553 Cape Verdean Escudos
1 CVE = 5.94864 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
CVE
|1 XOF
|0.168106 CVE
|5 XOF
|0.840528 CVE
|10 XOF
|1.68106 CVE
|25 XOF
|4.20264 CVE
|50 XOF
|8.40528 CVE
|100 XOF
|16.8106 CVE
|500 XOF
|84.0528 CVE
|1,000 XOF
|168.106 CVE
|5,000 XOF
|840.528 CVE
|10,000 XOF
|1,681.06 CVE
1 XOF = 0 CVE
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.16811
|0.16811
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.16811
|0.16811
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.16811
|0.16811
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00%
|0.00%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cape Verdean Escudo exchange rate is the CVE to USD rate. The currency code for Cape Verdean Escudos is CVE. The currency symbol is $.More Cape Verdean Escudo info
