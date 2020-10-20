1 XOF to CUC - Convert CFA Francs to Cuban Convertible Pesos

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0016460597 Cuban Convertible Pesos

1 CUC = 607.511 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Cuban Convertible Peso conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 16:16 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Cuban Convertible Peso

xof
XOF
cuc
CUC
1 XOF0.00164606 CUC
5 XOF0.0082303 CUC
10 XOF0.0164606 CUC
25 XOF0.0411515 CUC
50 XOF0.082303 CUC
100 XOF0.164606 CUC
500 XOF0.82303 CUC
1,000 XOF1.64606 CUC
5,000 XOF8.2303 CUC
10,000 XOF16.4606 CUC

Convert Cuban Convertible Peso to CFA Franc

cuc
CUC
xof
XOF
1 CUC607.511 XOF
5 CUC3,037.56 XOF
10 CUC6,075.11 XOF
25 CUC15,187.8 XOF
50 CUC30,375.6 XOF
100 CUC60,751.1 XOF
500 CUC303,756 XOF
1,000 CUC607,511 XOF
5,000 CUC3,037,560 XOF
10,000 CUC6,075,110 XOF

XOF to CUC Chart

1 XOF = 0 CUC

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Cuban Convertible Peso stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00166280.0016628
Low
0.00162820.0016191
Average
0.00164000.0016413
Volatility
0.31%0.28%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
cuc

CUC - Cuban Convertible Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cuban Convertible Peso exchange rate is the CUC to USD rate. The currency code for Cuban Convertible Pesos is CUC. The currency symbol is $.

More Cuban Convertible Peso info

Popular CFA Franc (XOF) Currency Pairings

usd

XOF to USD

eur

XOF to EUR

gbp

XOF to GBP

jpy

XOF to JPY

cad

XOF to CAD

aud

XOF to AUD

chf

XOF to CHF

cny

XOF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings