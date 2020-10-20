1 XOF to COP - Convert CFA Francs to Colombian Pesos

Xe Currency Converter

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

6.7736751 Colombian Pesos

1 COP = 0.147630 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Colombian Peso conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 12:47 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Colombian Peso

xof
XOF
cop
COP
1 XOF6.77368 COP
5 XOF33.8684 COP
10 XOF67.7368 COP
25 XOF169.342 COP
50 XOF338.684 COP
100 XOF677.368 COP
500 XOF3,386.84 COP
1,000 XOF6,773.68 COP
5,000 XOF33,868.4 COP
10,000 XOF67,736.8 COP

Convert Colombian Peso to CFA Franc

cop
COP
xof
XOF
1 COP0.14763 XOF
5 COP0.738152 XOF
10 COP1.4763 XOF
25 COP3.69076 XOF
50 COP7.38152 XOF
100 COP14.763 XOF
500 COP73.8152 XOF
1,000 COP147.63 XOF
5,000 COP738.152 XOF
10,000 COP1,476.3 XOF

XOF to COP Chart

1 XOF = 0 COP

1 CFA Franc to Colombian Peso stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
6.81856.8185
Low
6.39936.2266
Average
6.67186.4585
Volatility
0.73%0.60%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

cop

COP - Colombian Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Colombian Peso exchange rate is the COP to USD rate. The currency code for Colombian Pesos is COP. The currency symbol is $.

