1 XOF to CNH - Convert CFA Francs to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.012019809 Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

1 CNH = 83.1960 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 15:05 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

xof
XOF
cnh
CNH
1 XOF0.0120198 CNH
5 XOF0.060099 CNH
10 XOF0.120198 CNH
25 XOF0.300495 CNH
50 XOF0.60099 CNH
100 XOF1.20198 CNH
500 XOF6.0099 CNH
1,000 XOF12.0198 CNH
5,000 XOF60.099 CNH
10,000 XOF120.198 CNH

Convert Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore to CFA Franc

cnh
CNH
xof
XOF
1 CNH83.196 XOF
5 CNH415.98 XOF
10 CNH831.96 XOF
25 CNH2,079.9 XOF
50 CNH4,159.8 XOF
100 CNH8,319.6 XOF
500 CNH41,598 XOF
1,000 CNH83,196 XOF
5,000 CNH415,980 XOF
10,000 CNH831,960 XOF

XOF to CNH Chart

1 XOF = 0 CNH

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0120550.012055
Low
0.0118400.011761
Average
0.0119330.011909
Volatility
0.28%0.23%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
cnh

CNH - Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore exchange rate is the CNH to USD rate. The currency code for Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore is CNH. The currency symbol is ¥.

Popular CFA Franc (XOF) Currency Pairings

usd

XOF to USD

eur

XOF to EUR

gbp

XOF to GBP

jpy

XOF to JPY

cad

XOF to CAD

aud

XOF to AUD

chf

XOF to CHF

cny

XOF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings