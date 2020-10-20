1 CFA Franc =
0.012019809 Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore
1 CNH = 83.1960 XOF
XOF
CNH
|1 XOF
|0.0120198 CNH
|5 XOF
|0.060099 CNH
|10 XOF
|0.120198 CNH
|25 XOF
|0.300495 CNH
|50 XOF
|0.60099 CNH
|100 XOF
|1.20198 CNH
|500 XOF
|6.0099 CNH
|1,000 XOF
|12.0198 CNH
|5,000 XOF
|60.099 CNH
|10,000 XOF
|120.198 CNH
1 XOF = 0 CNH
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.012055
|0.012055
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.011840
|0.011761
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.011933
|0.011909
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.28%
|0.23%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore exchange rate is the CNH to USD rate. The currency code for Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore is CNH. The currency symbol is ¥.
