1 XOF to CHF - Convert CFA Francs to Swiss Francs

Xe Currency Converter

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0014817904 Swiss Francs

1 CHF = 674.859 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Swiss Franc conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 09:38 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Swiss Franc

xof
XOF
chf
CHF
1 XOF0.00148179 CHF
5 XOF0.00740895 CHF
10 XOF0.0148179 CHF
25 XOF0.0370448 CHF
50 XOF0.0740895 CHF
100 XOF0.148179 CHF
500 XOF0.740895 CHF
1,000 XOF1.48179 CHF
5,000 XOF7.40895 CHF
10,000 XOF14.8179 CHF

Convert Swiss Franc to CFA Franc

chf
CHF
xof
XOF
1 CHF674.859 XOF
5 CHF3,374.3 XOF
10 CHF6,748.59 XOF
25 CHF16,871.5 XOF
50 CHF33,743 XOF
100 CHF67,485.9 XOF
500 CHF337,430 XOF
1,000 CHF674,859 XOF
5,000 CHF3,374,300 XOF
10,000 CHF6,748,590 XOF

XOF to CHF Chart

1 XOF = 0 CHF

1 CFA Franc to Swiss Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00149140.0015134
Low
0.00144770.0014477
Average
0.00146720.0014845
Volatility
0.31%0.27%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

chf

CHF - Swiss Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swiss Franc exchange rate is the CHF to USD rate. The currency code for Swiss Francs is CHF. The currency symbol is CHF.

, ratings