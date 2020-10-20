1 CFA Franc =
0.0014817904 Swiss Francs
1 CHF = 674.859 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
1 CFA Franc =
0.0014817904 Swiss Francs
1 CHF = 674.859 XOF
XOF
CHF
|1 XOF
|0.00148179 CHF
|5 XOF
|0.00740895 CHF
|10 XOF
|0.0148179 CHF
|25 XOF
|0.0370448 CHF
|50 XOF
|0.0740895 CHF
|100 XOF
|0.148179 CHF
|500 XOF
|0.740895 CHF
|1,000 XOF
|1.48179 CHF
|5,000 XOF
|7.40895 CHF
|10,000 XOF
|14.8179 CHF
1 XOF = 0 CHF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0014914
|0.0015134
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0014477
|0.0014477
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0014672
|0.0014845
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.31%
|0.27%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swiss Franc exchange rate is the CHF to USD rate. The currency code for Swiss Francs is CHF. The currency symbol is CHF.More Swiss Franc info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings