1 XOF to CAD - Convert CFA Francs to Canadian Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0022421233 Canadian Dollars

1 CAD = 446.006 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Canadian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 08:09 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Canadian Dollar

xof
XOF
cad
CAD
1 XOF0.00224212 CAD
5 XOF0.0112106 CAD
10 XOF0.0224212 CAD
25 XOF0.0560531 CAD
50 XOF0.112106 CAD
100 XOF0.224212 CAD
500 XOF1.12106 CAD
1,000 XOF2.24212 CAD
5,000 XOF11.2106 CAD
10,000 XOF22.4212 CAD

Convert Canadian Dollar to CFA Franc

cad
CAD
xof
XOF
1 CAD446.006 XOF
5 CAD2,230.03 XOF
10 CAD4,460.06 XOF
25 CAD11,150.1 XOF
50 CAD22,300.3 XOF
100 CAD44,600.6 XOF
500 CAD223,003 XOF
1,000 CAD446,006 XOF
5,000 CAD2,230,030 XOF
10,000 CAD4,460,060 XOF

XOF to CAD Chart

1 XOF = 0 CAD

1 CFA Franc to Canadian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00226960.0022696
Low
0.00223050.0022253
Average
0.00224760.0022461
Volatility
0.26%0.20%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

cad

CAD - Canadian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Canadian Dollar exchange rate is the CAD to USD rate. The currency code for Canadian Dollars is CAD. The currency symbol is $.

, ratings