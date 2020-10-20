1 CFA Franc =
0.022431844 Botswana Pule
1 BWP = 44.5795 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
BWP
|1 XOF
|0.0224318 BWP
|5 XOF
|0.112159 BWP
|10 XOF
|0.224318 BWP
|25 XOF
|0.560796 BWP
|50 XOF
|1.12159 BWP
|100 XOF
|2.24318 BWP
|500 XOF
|11.2159 BWP
|1,000 XOF
|22.4318 BWP
|5,000 XOF
|112.159 BWP
|10,000 XOF
|224.318 BWP
1 XOF = 0 BWP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.022753
|0.022753
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.021921
|0.021921
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.022317
|0.022402
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48%
|0.43%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Botswana Pula exchange rate is the BWP to USD rate. The currency code for Botswana Pule is BWP. The currency symbol is P.More Botswana Pula info
