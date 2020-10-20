1 XOF to BWP - Convert CFA Francs to Botswana Pule

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.022431844 Botswana Pule

1 BWP = 44.5795 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
CFA Franc to Botswana Pula conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 13:55 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Botswana Pula

XOF
BWP
1 XOF0.0224318 BWP
5 XOF0.112159 BWP
10 XOF0.224318 BWP
25 XOF0.560796 BWP
50 XOF1.12159 BWP
100 XOF2.24318 BWP
500 XOF11.2159 BWP
1,000 XOF22.4318 BWP
5,000 XOF112.159 BWP
10,000 XOF224.318 BWP

Convert Botswana Pula to CFA Franc

BWP
XOF
1 BWP44.5795 XOF
5 BWP222.897 XOF
10 BWP445.795 XOF
25 BWP1,114.49 XOF
50 BWP2,228.97 XOF
100 BWP4,457.95 XOF
500 BWP22,289.7 XOF
1,000 BWP44,579.5 XOF
5,000 BWP222,897 XOF
10,000 BWP445,795 XOF

XOF to BWP Chart

1 XOF = 0 BWP

1 CFA Franc to Botswana Pula stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0227530.022753
Low
0.0219210.021921
Average
0.0223170.022402
Volatility
0.48%0.43%

Currency Information

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

BWP - Botswana Pula

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Botswana Pula exchange rate is the BWP to USD rate. The currency code for Botswana Pule is BWP. The currency symbol is P.

