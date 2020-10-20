1 XOF to BIF - Convert CFA Francs to Burundian Francs

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

4.735762 Burundian Francs

1 BIF = 0.211159 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Burundian Franc conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 15:05 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Burundian Franc

xof
XOF
bif
BIF
1 XOF4.73576 BIF
5 XOF23.6788 BIF
10 XOF47.3576 BIF
25 XOF118.394 BIF
50 XOF236.788 BIF
100 XOF473.576 BIF
500 XOF2,367.88 BIF
1,000 XOF4,735.76 BIF
5,000 XOF23,678.8 BIF
10,000 XOF47,357.6 BIF

Convert Burundian Franc to CFA Franc

bif
BIF
xof
XOF
1 BIF0.211159 XOF
5 BIF1.0558 XOF
10 BIF2.11159 XOF
25 BIF5.27898 XOF
50 BIF10.558 XOF
100 BIF21.1159 XOF
500 BIF105.58 XOF
1,000 BIF211.159 XOF
5,000 BIF1,055.8 XOF
10,000 BIF2,111.59 XOF

XOF to BIF Chart

1 XOF = 0 BIF

1 CFA Franc to Burundian Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
4.77494.7749
Low
4.68604.6344
Average
4.71634.7121
Volatility
0.25%0.28%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

bif

BIF - Burundian Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Burundian Franc exchange rate is the BIF to USD rate. The currency code for Burundian Francs is BIF. The currency symbol is FBu.

, ratings