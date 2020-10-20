1 CFA Franc =
0.00061766327 Bahraini Dinars
1 BHD = 1,619.01 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
1 CFA Franc =
0.00061766327 Bahraini Dinars
1 BHD = 1,619.01 XOF
XOF
BHD
|1 XOF
|0.000617663 BHD
|5 XOF
|0.00308832 BHD
|10 XOF
|0.00617663 BHD
|25 XOF
|0.0154416 BHD
|50 XOF
|0.0308832 BHD
|100 XOF
|0.0617663 BHD
|500 XOF
|0.308832 BHD
|1,000 XOF
|0.617663 BHD
|5,000 XOF
|3.08832 BHD
|10,000 XOF
|6.17663 BHD
1 XOF = 0 BHD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00062520
|0.00062520
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00061220
|0.00060880
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00061664
|0.00061712
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.31%
|0.28%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bahraini Dinar exchange rate is the BHD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahraini Dinars is BHD. The currency symbol is .د.ب.More Bahraini Dinar info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings