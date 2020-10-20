1 CFA Franc =
0.0029483254 Aruban or Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)
1 AWG = 339.176 XOF
XOF
AWG
|1 XOF
|0.00294833 AWG
|5 XOF
|0.0147416 AWG
|10 XOF
|0.0294833 AWG
|25 XOF
|0.0737081 AWG
|50 XOF
|0.147416 AWG
|100 XOF
|0.294833 AWG
|500 XOF
|1.47416 AWG
|1,000 XOF
|2.94833 AWG
|5,000 XOF
|14.7416 AWG
|10,000 XOF
|29.4833 AWG
1 XOF = 0 AWG
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0029763
|0.0029763
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0029144
|0.0028983
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0029356
|0.0029379
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.31%
|0.28%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Aruban or Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the AWG to USD rate. The currency code for Aruban or Dutch Guilders (also called Florins) is AWG. The currency symbol is ƒ.More Aruban or Dutch Guilder info
