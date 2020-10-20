1 CFA Franc =
0.0024570416 Australian Dollars
1 AUD = 406.994 XOF
XOF
AUD
|1 XOF
|0.00245704 AUD
|5 XOF
|0.0122852 AUD
|10 XOF
|0.0245704 AUD
|25 XOF
|0.061426 AUD
|50 XOF
|0.122852 AUD
|100 XOF
|0.245704 AUD
|500 XOF
|1.22852 AUD
|1,000 XOF
|2.45704 AUD
|5,000 XOF
|12.2852 AUD
|10,000 XOF
|24.5704 AUD
1 XOF = 0 AUD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0025032
|0.0025335
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0024445
|0.0024445
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0024689
|0.0024884
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.26%
|0.27%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Australian Dollar exchange rate is the AUD to USD rate. The currency code for Australian Dollars is AUD. The currency symbol is $.More Australian Dollar info
