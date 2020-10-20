1 XOF to AUD - Convert CFA Francs to Australian Dollars

1 CFA Franc =

0.0024570416 Australian Dollars

1 AUD = 406.994 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Australian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 08:50 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Australian Dollar

XOF
AUD
1 XOF0.00245704 AUD
5 XOF0.0122852 AUD
10 XOF0.0245704 AUD
25 XOF0.061426 AUD
50 XOF0.122852 AUD
100 XOF0.245704 AUD
500 XOF1.22852 AUD
1,000 XOF2.45704 AUD
5,000 XOF12.2852 AUD
10,000 XOF24.5704 AUD

Convert Australian Dollar to CFA Franc

AUD
XOF
1 AUD406.994 XOF
5 AUD2,034.97 XOF
10 AUD4,069.94 XOF
25 AUD10,174.8 XOF
50 AUD20,349.7 XOF
100 AUD40,699.4 XOF
500 AUD203,497 XOF
1,000 AUD406,994 XOF
5,000 AUD2,034,970 XOF
10,000 AUD4,069,940 XOF

XOF to AUD Chart

1 XOF = 0 AUD

1 CFA Franc to Australian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00250320.0025335
Low
0.00244450.0024445
Average
0.00246890.0024884
Volatility
0.26%0.27%

Currency Information

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

AUD - Australian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Australian Dollar exchange rate is the AUD to USD rate. The currency code for Australian Dollars is AUD. The currency symbol is $.

