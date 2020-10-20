1 XOF to ATS - Convert CFA Francs to Austrian Schillings

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.020977442 Austrian Schillings

1 ATS = 47.6703 XOF

ATS replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Austrian Schilling conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 17:36 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Austrian Schilling

xof
XOF
ats
ATS
1 XOF0.0209774 ATS
5 XOF0.104887 ATS
10 XOF0.209774 ATS
25 XOF0.524436 ATS
50 XOF1.04887 ATS
100 XOF2.09774 ATS
500 XOF10.4887 ATS
1,000 XOF20.9774 ATS
5,000 XOF104.887 ATS
10,000 XOF209.774 ATS

Convert Austrian Schilling to CFA Franc

ats
ATS
xof
XOF
1 ATS47.6703 XOF
5 ATS238.351 XOF
10 ATS476.703 XOF
25 ATS1,191.76 XOF
50 ATS2,383.51 XOF
100 ATS4,767.03 XOF
500 ATS23,835.1 XOF
1,000 ATS47,670.3 XOF
5,000 ATS238,351 XOF
10,000 ATS476,703 XOF

XOF to ATS Chart

1 XOF = 0 ATS

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Austrian Schilling stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00152450.0015245
Low
0.00152450.0015245
Average
0.00152450.0015245
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

ats

ATS - Austrian Schilling

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Austrian Schilling exchange rate is the ATS to USD rate. The currency code for Austrian Schillings is ATS.

