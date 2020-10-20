1 CFA Franc =
0.1172728 Afghan Afghanis
1 AFN = 8.52713 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
AFN
|1 XOF
|0.117273 AFN
|5 XOF
|0.586364 AFN
|10 XOF
|1.17273 AFN
|25 XOF
|2.93182 AFN
|50 XOF
|5.86364 AFN
|100 XOF
|11.7273 AFN
|500 XOF
|58.6364 AFN
|1,000 XOF
|117.273 AFN
|5,000 XOF
|586.364 AFN
|10,000 XOF
|1,172.73 AFN
1 XOF = 0 AFN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.11872
|0.11998
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.11505
|0.11505
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.11612
|0.11738
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49%
|0.43%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Afghan Afghani exchange rate is the AFN to USD rate. The currency code for Afghan Afghanis is AFN. The currency symbol is ؋.
