1 XCD to EUR - Convert East Caribbean Dollars to Euros

1$

1.00 East Caribbean Dollar =

0.34285181 Euros

1 EUR = 2.91671 XCD

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
East Caribbean Dollar to Euro conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 16:18 UTC

Convert East Caribbean Dollar to Euro

xcd
XCD
eur
EUR
1 XCD0.342852 EUR
5 XCD1.71426 EUR
10 XCD3.42852 EUR
25 XCD8.5713 EUR
50 XCD17.1426 EUR
100 XCD34.2852 EUR
500 XCD171.426 EUR
1,000 XCD342.852 EUR
5,000 XCD1,714.26 EUR
10,000 XCD3,428.52 EUR

Convert Euro to East Caribbean Dollar

eur
EUR
xcd
XCD
1 EUR2.91671 XCD
5 EUR14.5836 XCD
10 EUR29.1671 XCD
25 EUR72.9178 XCD
50 EUR145.836 XCD
100 EUR291.671 XCD
500 EUR1,458.36 XCD
1,000 EUR2,916.71 XCD
5,000 EUR14,583.6 XCD
10,000 EUR29,167.1 XCD

XCD to EUR Chart

1 XCD = 0 EUR

View full chart

1 East Caribbean Dollar to Euro stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.346540.34837
Low
0.339220.33922
Average
0.344100.34385
Volatility
0.30%0.29%

Currency Information

xcd

XCD - East Caribbean Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular East Caribbean Dollar exchange rate is the XCD to USD rate. The currency code for East Caribbean Dollars is XCD. The currency symbol is $.

eur

EUR - Euro

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Euro exchange rate is the EUR to USD rate. The currency code for Euros is EUR. The currency symbol is €.

