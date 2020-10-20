1 XCD to CAD - Convert East Caribbean Dollars to Canadian Dollars

1$

1.00 East Caribbean Dollar =

0.50453316 Canadian Dollars

1 CAD = 1.98203 XCD

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
East Caribbean Dollar to Canadian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 16:18 UTC

Convert East Caribbean Dollar to Canadian Dollar

xcd
XCD
cad
CAD
1 XCD0.504533 CAD
5 XCD2.52267 CAD
10 XCD5.04533 CAD
25 XCD12.6133 CAD
50 XCD25.2267 CAD
100 XCD50.4533 CAD
500 XCD252.267 CAD
1,000 XCD504.533 CAD
5,000 XCD2,522.67 CAD
10,000 XCD5,045.33 CAD

Convert Canadian Dollar to East Caribbean Dollar

cad
CAD
xcd
XCD
1 CAD1.98203 XCD
5 CAD9.91015 XCD
10 CAD19.8203 XCD
25 CAD49.5508 XCD
50 CAD99.1015 XCD
100 CAD198.203 XCD
500 CAD991.015 XCD
1,000 CAD1,982.03 XCD
5,000 CAD9,910.15 XCD
10,000 CAD19,820.3 XCD

XCD to CAD Chart

1 XCD = 0 CAD

1 East Caribbean Dollar to Canadian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.509850.51134
Low
0.504100.50091
Average
0.507300.50660
Volatility
0.22%0.27%

Currency Information

xcd

XCD - East Caribbean Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular East Caribbean Dollar exchange rate is the XCD to USD rate. The currency code for East Caribbean Dollars is XCD. The currency symbol is $.

cad

CAD - Canadian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Canadian Dollar exchange rate is the CAD to USD rate. The currency code for Canadian Dollars is CAD. The currency symbol is $.

, ratings