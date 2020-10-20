1.00 Samoan Tala =
0.98612255 East Caribbean Dollars
1 XCD = 1.01407 WST
WST
XCD
|1 WST
|0.986123 XCD
|5 WST
|4.93061 XCD
|10 WST
|9.86123 XCD
|25 WST
|24.6531 XCD
|50 WST
|49.3061 XCD
|100 WST
|98.6123 XCD
|500 WST
|493.061 XCD
|1,000 WST
|986.123 XCD
|5,000 WST
|4,930.61 XCD
|10,000 WST
|9,861.23 XCD
1 WST = 0 XCD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.99351
|1.0067
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.98287
|0.97008
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.98892
|0.98541
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.25%
|0.72%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.More Samoan Tala info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular East Caribbean Dollar exchange rate is the XCD to USD rate. The currency code for East Caribbean Dollars is XCD. The currency symbol is $.More East Caribbean Dollar info
