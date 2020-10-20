1 WST to TWD - Convert Samoan Tala to Taiwan New Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

12.000782 Taiwan New Dollars

1 TWD = 0.0833279 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Samoan Tala to Taiwan New Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 02:37 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Taiwan New Dollar

wst
WST
twd
TWD
1 WST12.0008 TWD
5 WST60.0039 TWD
10 WST120.008 TWD
25 WST300.02 TWD
50 WST600.039 TWD
100 WST1,200.08 TWD
500 WST6,000.39 TWD
1,000 WST12,000.8 TWD
5,000 WST60,003.9 TWD
10,000 WST120,008 TWD

Convert Taiwan New Dollar to Samoan Tala

twd
TWD
wst
WST
1 TWD0.0833279 WST
5 TWD0.41664 WST
10 TWD0.833279 WST
25 TWD2.0832 WST
50 TWD4.1664 WST
100 TWD8.33279 WST
500 TWD41.664 WST
1,000 TWD83.3279 WST
5,000 TWD416.64 WST
10,000 TWD833.279 WST

WST to TWD Chart

1 WST = 0 TWD

View full chart

1 Samoan Tala to Taiwan New Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
11.97012.164
Low
11.77711.636
Average
11.86611.808
Volatility
0.35%0.78%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

More Samoan Tala info
twd

TWD - Taiwan New Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Taiwan New Dollar exchange rate is the TWD to USD rate. The currency code for Taiwan New Dollars is TWD. The currency symbol is NT$.

More Taiwan New Dollar info

Popular Samoan Tala (WST) Currency Pairings

usd

WST to USD

eur

WST to EUR

gbp

WST to GBP

jpy

WST to JPY

cad

WST to CAD

aud

WST to AUD

chf

WST to CHF

cny

WST to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings