1 WST to THB - Convert Samoan Tala to Thai Baht

Xe Currency Converter

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

13.374967 Thai Baht

1 THB = 0.0747665 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Samoan Tala to Thai Baht conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:31 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Thai Baht

wst
WST
thb
THB
1 WST13.375 THB
5 WST66.8748 THB
10 WST133.75 THB
25 WST334.374 THB
50 WST668.748 THB
100 WST1,337.5 THB
500 WST6,687.48 THB
1,000 WST13,375 THB
5,000 WST66,874.8 THB
10,000 WST133,750 THB

Convert Thai Baht to Samoan Tala

thb
THB
wst
WST
1 THB0.0747665 WST
5 THB0.373833 WST
10 THB0.747665 WST
25 THB1.86916 WST
50 THB3.73833 WST
100 THB7.47665 WST
500 THB37.3833 WST
1,000 THB74.7665 WST
5,000 THB373.833 WST
10,000 THB747.665 WST

WST to THB Chart

1 WST = 0 THB

View full chart

1 Samoan Tala to Thai Baht stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
13.52913.798
Low
13.36613.170
Average
13.44113.390
Volatility
0.40%0.78%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

thb

THB - Thai Baht

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Thai Baht exchange rate is the THB to USD rate. The currency code for Thai Baht is THB. The currency symbol is ฿.

