1 WST to SEK - Convert Samoan Tala to Swedish Kronor

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

3.8361826 Swedish Kronor

1 SEK = 0.260676 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Samoan Tala to Swedish Krona conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:31 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Swedish Krona

wst
WST
sek
SEK
1 WST3.83618 SEK
5 WST19.1809 SEK
10 WST38.3618 SEK
25 WST95.9046 SEK
50 WST191.809 SEK
100 WST383.618 SEK
500 WST1,918.09 SEK
1,000 WST3,836.18 SEK
5,000 WST19,180.9 SEK
10,000 WST38,361.8 SEK

Convert Swedish Krona to Samoan Tala

sek
SEK
wst
WST
1 SEK0.260676 WST
5 SEK1.30338 WST
10 SEK2.60676 WST
25 SEK6.5169 WST
50 SEK13.0338 WST
100 SEK26.0676 WST
500 SEK130.338 WST
1,000 SEK260.676 WST
5,000 SEK1,303.38 WST
10,000 SEK2,606.76 WST

WST to SEK Chart

1 WST = 0 SEK

1 Samoan Tala to Swedish Krona stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
3.88744.0700
Low
3.79633.7963
Average
3.84763.8986
Volatility
0.60%0.91%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

sek

SEK - Swedish Krona

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swedish Krona exchange rate is the SEK to USD rate. The currency code for Swedish Kronor is SEK. The currency symbol is kr.

