1 WST to SAR - Convert Samoan Tala to Saudi Arabian Riyals

Xe Currency Converter

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

1.3691191 Saudi Arabian Riyals

1 SAR = 0.730397 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Samoan Tala to Saudi Arabian Riyal conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:31 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Saudi Arabian Riyal

wst
WST
sar
SAR
1 WST1.36912 SAR
5 WST6.8456 SAR
10 WST13.6912 SAR
25 WST34.228 SAR
50 WST68.456 SAR
100 WST136.912 SAR
500 WST684.56 SAR
1,000 WST1,369.12 SAR
5,000 WST6,845.6 SAR
10,000 WST13,691.2 SAR

Convert Saudi Arabian Riyal to Samoan Tala

sar
SAR
wst
WST
1 SAR0.730397 WST
5 SAR3.65198 WST
10 SAR7.30397 WST
25 SAR18.2599 WST
50 SAR36.5198 WST
100 SAR73.0397 WST
500 SAR365.198 WST
1,000 SAR730.397 WST
5,000 SAR3,651.98 WST
10,000 SAR7,303.97 WST

WST to SAR Chart

1 WST = 0 SAR

View full chart

1 Samoan Tala to Saudi Arabian Riyal stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.37891.3981
Low
1.36461.3460
Average
1.37271.3679
Volatility
0.25%0.71%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

sar

SAR - Saudi Arabian Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Saudi Arabian Riyal exchange rate is the SAR to USD rate. The currency code for Saudi Arabian Riyals is SAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

