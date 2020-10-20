1 WST to PKR - Convert Samoan Tala to Pakistani Rupees

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

101.68091 Pakistani Rupees

1 PKR = 0.00983469 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Samoan Tala to Pakistani Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 05:02 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Pakistani Rupee

wst
WST
pkr
PKR
1 WST101.681 PKR
5 WST508.405 PKR
10 WST1,016.81 PKR
25 WST2,542.02 PKR
50 WST5,084.05 PKR
100 WST10,168.1 PKR
500 WST50,840.5 PKR
1,000 WST101,681 PKR
5,000 WST508,405 PKR
10,000 WST1,016,810 PKR

Convert Pakistani Rupee to Samoan Tala

pkr
PKR
wst
WST
1 PKR0.00983469 WST
5 PKR0.0491734 WST
10 PKR0.0983469 WST
25 PKR0.245867 WST
50 PKR0.491734 WST
100 PKR0.983469 WST
500 PKR4.91734 WST
1,000 PKR9.83469 WST
5,000 PKR49.1734 WST
10,000 PKR98.3469 WST

WST to PKR Chart

1 WST = 0 PKR

1 Samoan Tala to Pakistani Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
102.36103.79
Low
101.3999.944
Average
101.98101.55
Volatility
0.22%0.71%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

pkr

PKR - Pakistani Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Pakistani Rupee exchange rate is the PKR to USD rate. The currency code for Pakistani Rupees is PKR. The currency symbol is ₨.

