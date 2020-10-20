1 WST to MYR - Convert Samoan Tala to Malaysian Ringgits

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

1.7305077 Malaysian Ringgits

1 MYR = 0.577865 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Samoan Tala to Malaysian Ringgit conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 03:19 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Malaysian Ringgit

wst
WST
myr
MYR
1 WST1.73051 MYR
5 WST8.65254 MYR
10 WST17.3051 MYR
25 WST43.2627 MYR
50 WST86.5254 MYR
100 WST173.051 MYR
500 WST865.254 MYR
1,000 WST1,730.51 MYR
5,000 WST8,652.54 MYR
10,000 WST17,305.1 MYR

Convert Malaysian Ringgit to Samoan Tala

myr
MYR
wst
WST
1 MYR0.577865 WST
5 MYR2.88933 WST
10 MYR5.77865 WST
25 MYR14.4466 WST
50 MYR28.8933 WST
100 MYR57.7865 WST
500 MYR288.933 WST
1,000 MYR577.865 WST
5,000 MYR2,889.33 WST
10,000 MYR5,778.65 WST

WST to MYR Chart

1 WST = 0 MYR

1 Samoan Tala to Malaysian Ringgit stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.73121.7784
Low
1.71501.7086
Average
1.72461.7251
Volatility
0.24%0.74%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

myr

MYR - Malaysian Ringgit

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malaysian Ringgit exchange rate is the MYR to USD rate. The currency code for Malaysian Ringgits is MYR. The currency symbol is RM.

