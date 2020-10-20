1 WST to ILS - Convert Samoan Tala to Israeli New Shekels

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

1.3646388 Israeli New Shekels

1 ILS = 0.732795 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Samoan Tala to Israeli Shekel conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:29 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Israeli Shekel

wst
WST
ils
ILS
1 WST1.36464 ILS
5 WST6.82319 ILS
10 WST13.6464 ILS
25 WST34.116 ILS
50 WST68.2319 ILS
100 WST136.464 ILS
500 WST682.319 ILS
1,000 WST1,364.64 ILS
5,000 WST6,823.19 ILS
10,000 WST13,646.4 ILS

Convert Israeli Shekel to Samoan Tala

ils
ILS
wst
WST
1 ILS0.732795 WST
5 ILS3.66397 WST
10 ILS7.32795 WST
25 ILS18.3199 WST
50 ILS36.6397 WST
100 ILS73.2795 WST
500 ILS366.397 WST
1,000 ILS732.795 WST
5,000 ILS3,663.97 WST
10,000 ILS7,327.95 WST

WST to ILS Chart

1 WST = 0 ILS

View full chart

1 Samoan Tala to Israeli Shekel stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.38311.4240
Low
1.33941.3361
Average
1.36771.3614
Volatility
0.55%0.94%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

More Samoan Tala info
ils

ILS - Israeli Shekel

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Israeli Shekel exchange rate is the ILS to USD rate. The currency code for Israeli New Shekels is ILS. The currency symbol is ₪.

More Israeli Shekel info

Popular Samoan Tala (WST) Currency Pairings

usd

WST to USD

eur

WST to EUR

gbp

WST to GBP

jpy

WST to JPY

cad

WST to CAD

aud

WST to AUD

chf

WST to CHF

cny

WST to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings