1 WST to HKD - Convert Samoan Tala to Hong Kong Dollars

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

2.8512937 Hong Kong Dollars

1 HKD = 0.350718 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Samoan Tala to Hong Kong Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 09:43 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Hong Kong Dollar

wst
WST
hkd
HKD
1 WST2.85129 HKD
5 WST14.2565 HKD
10 WST28.5129 HKD
25 WST71.2823 HKD
50 WST142.565 HKD
100 WST285.129 HKD
500 WST1,425.65 HKD
1,000 WST2,851.29 HKD
5,000 WST14,256.5 HKD
10,000 WST28,512.9 HKD

Convert Hong Kong Dollar to Samoan Tala

hkd
HKD
wst
WST
1 HKD0.350718 WST
5 HKD1.75359 WST
10 HKD3.50718 WST
25 HKD8.76795 WST
50 HKD17.5359 WST
100 HKD35.0718 WST
500 HKD175.359 WST
1,000 HKD350.718 WST
5,000 HKD1,753.59 WST
10,000 HKD3,507.18 WST

WST to HKD Chart

1 WST = 0 HKD

View full chart

1 Samoan Tala to Hong Kong Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
2.87272.9219
Low
2.84302.8111
Average
2.85902.8515
Volatility
0.24%0.72%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

hkd

HKD - Hong Kong Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Hong Kong Dollar exchange rate is the HKD to USD rate. The currency code for Hong Kong Dollars is HKD. The currency symbol is $.

