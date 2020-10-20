1 WST to GYD - Convert Samoan Tala to Guyanese Dollars

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

76.125626 Guyanese Dollars

1 GYD = 0.0131362 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Samoan Tala to Guyanese Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 13:46 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Guyanese Dollar

wst
WST
gyd
GYD
1 WST76.1256 GYD
5 WST380.628 GYD
10 WST761.256 GYD
25 WST1,903.14 GYD
50 WST3,806.28 GYD
100 WST7,612.56 GYD
500 WST38,062.8 GYD
1,000 WST76,125.6 GYD
5,000 WST380,628 GYD
10,000 WST761,256 GYD

Convert Guyanese Dollar to Samoan Tala

gyd
GYD
wst
WST
1 GYD0.0131362 WST
5 GYD0.0656809 WST
10 GYD0.131362 WST
25 GYD0.328405 WST
50 GYD0.656809 WST
100 GYD1.31362 WST
500 GYD6.56809 WST
1,000 GYD13.1362 WST
5,000 GYD65.6809 WST
10,000 GYD131.362 WST

WST to GYD Chart

1 WST = 0 GYD

1 Samoan Tala to Guyanese Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
76.92277.989
Low
75.97975.018
Average
76.43676.178
Volatility
0.30%0.73%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

gyd

GYD - Guyanese Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guyanese Dollar exchange rate is the GYD to USD rate. The currency code for Guyanese Dollars is GYD. The currency symbol is $.

