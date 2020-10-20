1.00 Samoan Tala =
0.28630725 Falkland Island Pounds
1 FKP = 3.49275 WST
WST
FKP
|1 WST
|0.286307 FKP
|5 WST
|1.43154 FKP
|10 WST
|2.86307 FKP
|25 WST
|7.15768 FKP
|50 WST
|14.3154 FKP
|100 WST
|28.6307 FKP
|500 WST
|143.154 FKP
|1,000 WST
|286.307 FKP
|5,000 WST
|1,431.54 FKP
|10,000 WST
|2,863.07 FKP
1 WST = 0 FKP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.28986
|0.29933
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.28549
|0.28549
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.28817
|0.28903
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.37%
|0.80%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.More Samoan Tala info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Falkland Island Pound exchange rate is the FKP to USD rate. The currency code for Falkland Island Pounds is FKP. The currency symbol is £.More Falkland Island Pound info
