1 WST to DKK - Convert Samoan Tala to Danish Kroner

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

2.5227728 Danish Kroner

1 DKK = 0.396389 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Samoan Tala to Danish Krone conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:29 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Danish Krone

wst
WST
dkk
DKK
1 WST2.52277 DKK
5 WST12.6139 DKK
10 WST25.2277 DKK
25 WST63.0693 DKK
50 WST126.139 DKK
100 WST252.277 DKK
500 WST1,261.39 DKK
1,000 WST2,522.77 DKK
5,000 WST12,613.9 DKK
10,000 WST25,227.7 DKK

Convert Danish Krone to Samoan Tala

dkk
DKK
wst
WST
1 DKK0.396389 WST
5 DKK1.98195 WST
10 DKK3.96389 WST
25 DKK9.90973 WST
50 DKK19.8195 WST
100 DKK39.6389 WST
500 DKK198.195 WST
1,000 DKK396.389 WST
5,000 DKK1,981.95 WST
10,000 DKK3,963.89 WST

WST to DKK Chart

1 WST = 0 DKK

View full chart

1 Samoan Tala to Danish Krone stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
2.55732.6133
Low
2.50092.4969
Average
2.53912.5280
Volatility
0.42%0.79%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

More Samoan Tala info
dkk

DKK - Danish Krone

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Danish Krone exchange rate is the DKK to USD rate. The currency code for Danish Kroner is DKK. The currency symbol is kr.

More Danish Krone info

Popular Samoan Tala (WST) Currency Pairings

usd

WST to USD

eur

WST to EUR

gbp

WST to GBP

jpy

WST to JPY

cad

WST to CAD

aud

WST to AUD

chf

WST to CHF

cny

WST to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings