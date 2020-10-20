1 WST to CHF - Convert Samoan Tala to Swiss Francs

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

0.32884088 Swiss Francs

1 CHF = 3.04098 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Samoan Tala to Swiss Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:28 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Swiss Franc

wst
WST
chf
CHF
1 WST0.328841 CHF
5 WST1.6442 CHF
10 WST3.28841 CHF
25 WST8.22102 CHF
50 WST16.442 CHF
100 WST32.8841 CHF
500 WST164.42 CHF
1,000 WST328.841 CHF
5,000 WST1,644.2 CHF
10,000 WST3,288.41 CHF

Convert Swiss Franc to Samoan Tala

chf
CHF
wst
WST
1 CHF3.04098 WST
5 CHF15.2049 WST
10 CHF30.4098 WST
25 CHF76.0246 WST
50 CHF152.049 WST
100 CHF304.098 WST
500 CHF1,520.49 WST
1,000 CHF3,040.98 WST
5,000 CHF15,204.9 WST
10,000 CHF30,409.8 WST

WST to CHF Chart

1 WST = 0 CHF

1 Samoan Tala to Swiss Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.330380.34094
Low
0.323800.32380
Average
0.327480.32991
Volatility
0.37%0.78%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

chf

CHF - Swiss Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swiss Franc exchange rate is the CHF to USD rate. The currency code for Swiss Francs is CHF. The currency symbol is CHF.

