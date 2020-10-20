1.00 Samoan Tala =
0.32884088 Swiss Francs
1 CHF = 3.04098 WST
Xe Currency Converter
1.00 Samoan Tala =
0.32884088 Swiss Francs
1 CHF = 3.04098 WST
WST
CHF
|1 WST
|0.328841 CHF
|5 WST
|1.6442 CHF
|10 WST
|3.28841 CHF
|25 WST
|8.22102 CHF
|50 WST
|16.442 CHF
|100 WST
|32.8841 CHF
|500 WST
|164.42 CHF
|1,000 WST
|328.841 CHF
|5,000 WST
|1,644.2 CHF
|10,000 WST
|3,288.41 CHF
1 WST = 0 CHF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.33038
|0.34094
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.32380
|0.32380
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.32748
|0.32991
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.37%
|0.78%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.More Samoan Tala info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swiss Franc exchange rate is the CHF to USD rate. The currency code for Swiss Francs is CHF. The currency symbol is CHF.More Swiss Franc info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings