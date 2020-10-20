1 WST to BOB - Convert Samoan Tala to Bolivian Bolivianos

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

2.5187461 Bolivian Bolivianos

1 BOB = 0.397023 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Samoan Tala to Bolivian Bolíviano conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 13:45 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Bolivian Bolíviano

wst
WST
bob
BOB
1 WST2.51875 BOB
5 WST12.5937 BOB
10 WST25.1875 BOB
25 WST62.9687 BOB
50 WST125.937 BOB
100 WST251.875 BOB
500 WST1,259.37 BOB
1,000 WST2,518.75 BOB
5,000 WST12,593.7 BOB
10,000 WST25,187.5 BOB

Convert Bolivian Bolíviano to Samoan Tala

bob
BOB
wst
WST
1 BOB0.397023 WST
5 BOB1.98511 WST
10 BOB3.97023 WST
25 BOB9.92557 WST
50 BOB19.8511 WST
100 BOB39.7023 WST
500 BOB198.511 WST
1,000 BOB397.023 WST
5,000 BOB1,985.11 WST
10,000 BOB3,970.23 WST

WST to BOB Chart

1 WST = 0 BOB

View full chart

1 Samoan Tala to Bolivian Bolíviano stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
2.54642.5853
Low
2.51292.4843
Average
2.52882.5211
Volatility
0.35%0.73%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

bob

BOB - Bolivian Bolíviano

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bolivian Bolíviano exchange rate is the BOB to USD rate. The currency code for Bolivian Bolivianos is BOB. The currency symbol is $b.

