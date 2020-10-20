1 WST to AED - Convert Samoan Tala to Emirati Dirhams

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

1.3408967 Emirati Dirhams

1 AED = 0.745770 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Samoan Tala to Emirati Dirham conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:28 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Emirati Dirham

wst
WST
aed
AED
1 WST1.3409 AED
5 WST6.70448 AED
10 WST13.409 AED
25 WST33.5224 AED
50 WST67.0448 AED
100 WST134.09 AED
500 WST670.448 AED
1,000 WST1,340.9 AED
5,000 WST6,704.48 AED
10,000 WST13,409 AED

Convert Emirati Dirham to Samoan Tala

aed
AED
wst
WST
1 AED0.74577 WST
5 AED3.72885 WST
10 AED7.4577 WST
25 AED18.6442 WST
50 AED37.2885 WST
100 AED74.577 WST
500 AED372.885 WST
1,000 AED745.77 WST
5,000 AED3,728.85 WST
10,000 AED7,457.7 WST

WST to AED Chart

1 WST = 0 AED

1 Samoan Tala to Emirati Dirham stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.35041.3692
Low
1.33641.3182
Average
1.34441.3396
Volatility
0.25%0.71%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

aed

AED - Emirati Dirham

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Emirati Dirham exchange rate is the AED to USD rate. The currency code for Emirati Dirhams is AED. The currency symbol is د.إ.

