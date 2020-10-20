1.00 Qatari Riyal =
0.000266268076923 Palladium Ounces
1 XPD = 3,755.61 QAR
Xe Currency Converter
QAR
XPD
|1 QAR
|0.000266268 XPD
|5 QAR
|0.00133134 XPD
|10 QAR
|0.00266268 XPD
|25 QAR
|0.0066567 XPD
|50 QAR
|0.0133134 XPD
|100 QAR
|0.0266268 XPD
|500 QAR
|0.133134 XPD
|1,000 QAR
|0.266268 XPD
|5,000 QAR
|1.33134 XPD
|10,000 QAR
|2.66268 XPD
1 QAR = 0 XPD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00030797
|0.00030797
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00026980
|0.00025156
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00029317
|0.00028366
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.68%
|2.92%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Qatari Riyal info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Palladium Ounce exchange rate is the XPD to USD rate. The currency code for Palladium Ounces is XPD.More Palladium Ounce info
