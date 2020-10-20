1 QAR to VEF - Convert Qatari Rials to Venezuelan Bolívares

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

1,000,604.08 Venezuelan Bolívares

1 VEF = 0.000000999396 QAR

VEF replaced by VES

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Qatari Riyal to Venezuelan Bolívar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 10:33 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Venezuelan Bolívar

qar
QAR
vef
VEF
1 QAR1,000,600 VEF
5 QAR5,003,020 VEF
10 QAR10,006,000 VEF
25 QAR25,015,100 VEF
50 QAR50,030,200 VEF
100 QAR100,060,000 VEF
500 QAR500,302,000 VEF
1,000 QAR1,000,600,000 VEF
5,000 QAR5,003,020,000 VEF
10,000 QAR10,006,000,000 VEF

Convert Venezuelan Bolívar to Qatari Riyal

vef
VEF
qar
QAR
1 VEF0.000000999396 QAR
5 VEF0.00000499698 QAR
10 VEF0.00000999396 QAR
25 VEF0.0000249849 QAR
50 VEF0.0000499698 QAR
100 VEF0.0000999396 QAR
500 VEF0.000499698 QAR
1,000 VEF0.000999396 QAR
5,000 VEF0.00499698 QAR
10,000 VEF0.00999396 QAR

QAR to VEF Chart

1 QAR = 0 VEF

1 Qatari Riyal to Venezuelan Bolívar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1,018,6001,018,600
Low
995,840992,450
Average
1,000,300999,930
Volatility
0.48%0.28%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

vef

VEF - Venezuelan Bolívar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VEF to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VEF. The currency symbol is Bs.

