1 QAR to VEB - Convert Qatari Rials to Venezuelan Bolívares

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

1,000,591,790.25 Venezuelan Bolívares

1 VEB = 0.000000000999409 QAR

VEB replaced by VEF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Qatari Riyal to Venezuelan Bolívar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 11:40 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Venezuelan Bolívar

qar
QAR
veb
VEB
1 QAR1,000,590,000 VEB
5 QAR5,002,960,000 VEB
10 QAR10,005,900,000 VEB
25 QAR25,014,800,000 VEB
50 QAR50,029,600,000 VEB
100 QAR100,059,000,000 VEB
500 QAR500,296,000,000 VEB
1,000 QAR1,000,590,000,000 VEB
5,000 QAR5,002,960,000,000 VEB
10,000 QAR10,005,900,000,000 VEB

Convert Venezuelan Bolívar to Qatari Riyal

veb
VEB
qar
QAR
1 VEB0.000000000999409 QAR
5 VEB0.00000000499704 QAR
10 VEB0.00000000999409 QAR
25 VEB0.0000000249852 QAR
50 VEB0.0000000499704 QAR
100 VEB0.0000000999409 QAR
500 VEB0.000000499704 QAR
1,000 VEB0.000000999409 QAR
5,000 VEB0.00000499704 QAR
10,000 VEB0.00000999409 QAR

QAR to VEB Chart

1 QAR = 0 VEB

1 Qatari Riyal to Venezuelan Bolívar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1,018,6001,018,600
Low
995,840992,450
Average
1,000,300999,930
Volatility
0.48%0.28%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

veb

VEB - Venezuelan Bolívar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VEB to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VEB.

