1.00 Qatari Riyal =
1,018.9912 Ugandan Shillings
1 UGX = 0.000981363 QAR
Xe Currency Converter
QAR
UGX
|1 QAR
|1,018.99 UGX
|5 QAR
|5,094.96 UGX
|10 QAR
|10,189.9 UGX
|25 QAR
|25,474.8 UGX
|50 QAR
|50,949.6 UGX
|100 QAR
|101,899 UGX
|500 QAR
|509,496 UGX
|1,000 QAR
|1,018,990 UGX
|5,000 QAR
|5,094,960 UGX
|10,000 QAR
|10,189,900 UGX
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1,045.7
|1,053.3
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1,014.2
|1,014.2
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|1,024.7
|1,037.3
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.50%
|0.38%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Qatari Riyal info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ugandan Shilling exchange rate is the UGX to USD rate. The currency code for Ugandan Shillings is UGX. The currency symbol is USh.More Ugandan Shilling info
