1.00 Qatari Riyal =
0.64921149 Tongan Pa'anga
1 TOP = 1.54033 QAR
Xe Currency Converter
QAR
TOP
|1 QAR
|0.649211 TOP
|5 QAR
|3.24606 TOP
|10 QAR
|6.49211 TOP
|25 QAR
|16.2303 TOP
|50 QAR
|32.4606 TOP
|100 QAR
|64.9211 TOP
|500 QAR
|324.606 TOP
|1,000 QAR
|649.211 TOP
|5,000 QAR
|3,246.06 TOP
|10,000 QAR
|6,492.11 TOP
1 QAR = 0 TOP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.65069
|0.65717
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.63890
|0.63890
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.64606
|0.64858
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.60%
|0.57%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Qatari Riyal info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tongan Pa'anga exchange rate is the TOP to USD rate. The currency code for Tongan Pa'anga is TOP. The currency symbol is T$.More Tongan Pa'anga info
