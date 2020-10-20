1 QAR to SZL - Convert Qatari Rials to Swazi Emalangeni

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

5.0793769 Swazi Emalangeni

1 SZL = 0.196875 QAR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Qatari Riyal to Swazi Lilangeni conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 10:33 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Swazi Lilangeni

qar
QAR
szl
SZL
1 QAR5.07938 SZL
5 QAR25.3969 SZL
10 QAR50.7938 SZL
25 QAR126.984 SZL
50 QAR253.969 SZL
100 QAR507.938 SZL
500 QAR2,539.69 SZL
1,000 QAR5,079.38 SZL
5,000 QAR25,396.9 SZL
10,000 QAR50,793.8 SZL

Convert Swazi Lilangeni to Qatari Riyal

szl
SZL
qar
QAR
1 SZL0.196875 QAR
5 SZL0.984373 QAR
10 SZL1.96875 QAR
25 SZL4.92186 QAR
50 SZL9.84373 QAR
100 SZL19.6875 QAR
500 SZL98.4373 QAR
1,000 SZL196.875 QAR
5,000 SZL984.373 QAR
10,000 SZL1,968.75 QAR

QAR to SZL Chart

1 QAR = 0 SZL

1 Qatari Riyal to Swazi Lilangeni stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
5.21075.2838
Low
4.92714.9271
Average
5.05385.0971
Volatility
0.83%0.68%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

szl

SZL - Swazi Lilangeni

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swazi Lilangeni exchange rate is the SZL to USD rate. The currency code for Swazi Emalangeni is SZL. The currency symbol is E.

, ratings