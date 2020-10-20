1 QAR to SYP - Convert Qatari Rials to Syrian Pounds

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

3,571.8406 Syrian Pounds

1 SYP = 0.000279968 QAR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Qatari Riyal to Syrian Pound conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 09:22 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Syrian Pound

qar
QAR
syp
SYP
1 QAR3,571.84 SYP
5 QAR17,859.2 SYP
10 QAR35,718.4 SYP
25 QAR89,296 SYP
50 QAR178,592 SYP
100 QAR357,184 SYP
500 QAR1,785,920 SYP
1,000 QAR3,571,840 SYP
5,000 QAR17,859,200 SYP
10,000 QAR35,718,400 SYP

Convert Syrian Pound to Qatari Riyal

syp
SYP
qar
QAR
1 SYP0.000279968 QAR
5 SYP0.00139984 QAR
10 SYP0.00279968 QAR
25 SYP0.00699919 QAR
50 SYP0.0139984 QAR
100 SYP0.0279968 QAR
500 SYP0.139984 QAR
1,000 SYP0.279968 QAR
5,000 SYP1.39984 QAR
10,000 SYP2.79968 QAR

QAR to SYP Chart

1 QAR = 0 SYP

1 Qatari Riyal to Syrian Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
3,571.93,572.0
Low
3,569.33,569.3
Average
3,570.73,571.5
Volatility
0.02%0.01%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

syp

SYP - Syrian Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Syrian Pound exchange rate is the SYP to USD rate. The currency code for Syrian Pounds is SYP. The currency symbol is £.

, ratings