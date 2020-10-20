1 QAR to SOS - Convert Qatari Rials to Somali Shillings

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

156.48492 Somali Shillings

1 SOS = 0.00639039 QAR

Qatari Riyal to Somali Shilling conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 10:32 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Somali Shilling

qar
QAR
sos
SOS
1 QAR156.485 SOS
5 QAR782.425 SOS
10 QAR1,564.85 SOS
25 QAR3,912.12 SOS
50 QAR7,824.25 SOS
100 QAR15,648.5 SOS
500 QAR78,242.5 SOS
1,000 QAR156,485 SOS
5,000 QAR782,425 SOS
10,000 QAR1,564,850 SOS

Convert Somali Shilling to Qatari Riyal

sos
SOS
qar
QAR
1 SOS0.00639039 QAR
5 SOS0.031952 QAR
10 SOS0.0639039 QAR
25 SOS0.15976 QAR
50 SOS0.31952 QAR
100 SOS0.639039 QAR
500 SOS3.1952 QAR
1,000 SOS6.39039 QAR
5,000 SOS31.952 QAR
10,000 SOS63.9039 QAR

QAR to SOS Chart

1 QAR = 0 SOS

1 Qatari Riyal to Somali Shilling stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
157.85158.57
Low
156.49155.51
Average
156.78156.77
Volatility
0.21%0.30%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

sos

SOS - Somali Shilling

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Somali Shilling exchange rate is the SOS to USD rate. The currency code for Somali Shillings is SOS. The currency symbol is S.

