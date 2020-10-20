1 QAR to SBD - Convert Qatari Rials to Solomon Islander Dollars

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

2.2834764 Solomon Islander Dollars

1 SBD = 0.437929 QAR

Qatari Riyal to Solomon Islander Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 09:21 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Solomon Islander Dollar

qar
QAR
sbd
SBD
1 QAR2.28348 SBD
5 QAR11.4174 SBD
10 QAR22.8348 SBD
25 QAR57.0869 SBD
50 QAR114.174 SBD
100 QAR228.348 SBD
500 QAR1,141.74 SBD
1,000 QAR2,283.48 SBD
5,000 QAR11,417.4 SBD
10,000 QAR22,834.8 SBD

Convert Solomon Islander Dollar to Qatari Riyal

sbd
SBD
qar
QAR
1 SBD0.437929 QAR
5 SBD2.18964 QAR
10 SBD4.37929 QAR
25 SBD10.9482 QAR
50 SBD21.8964 QAR
100 SBD43.7929 QAR
500 SBD218.964 QAR
1,000 SBD437.929 QAR
5,000 SBD2,189.64 QAR
10,000 SBD4,379.29 QAR

QAR to SBD Chart

1 QAR = 0 SBD

1 Qatari Riyal to Solomon Islander Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
2.32422.3282
Low
2.26112.2611
Average
2.28592.2893
Volatility
0.73%0.75%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

sbd

SBD - Solomon Islander Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Solomon Islander Dollar exchange rate is the SBD to USD rate. The currency code for Solomon Islander Dollars is SBD. The currency symbol is $.

