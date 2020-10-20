1 QAR to ROL - Convert Qatari Rials to Romanian Lei

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

12,707.936 Romanian Lei

1 ROL = 0.0000786910 QAR

ROL replaced by RON

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Qatari Riyal to Romanian Leu conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 11:39 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Romanian Leu

qar
QAR
rol
ROL
1 QAR12,707.9 ROL
5 QAR63,539.7 ROL
10 QAR127,079 ROL
25 QAR317,698 ROL
50 QAR635,397 ROL
100 QAR1,270,790 ROL
500 QAR6,353,970 ROL
1,000 QAR12,707,900 ROL
5,000 QAR63,539,700 ROL
10,000 QAR127,079,000 ROL

Convert Romanian Leu to Qatari Riyal

rol
ROL
qar
QAR
1 ROL0.000078691 QAR
5 ROL0.000393455 QAR
10 ROL0.00078691 QAR
25 ROL0.00196727 QAR
50 ROL0.00393455 QAR
100 ROL0.0078691 QAR
500 ROL0.0393455 QAR
1,000 ROL0.078691 QAR
5,000 ROL0.393455 QAR
10,000 ROL0.78691 QAR

QAR to ROL Chart

1 QAR = 0 ROL

1 Qatari Riyal to Romanian Leu stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.28021.2870
Low
1.25311.2531
Average
1.27091.2698
Volatility
0.36%0.34%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

rol

ROL - Romanian Leu

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Romanian Leu exchange rate is the ROL to USD rate. The currency code for Romanian Lei is ROL.

, ratings