1.00 Qatari Riyal =
12,707.936 Romanian Lei
1 ROL = 0.0000786910 QAR
ROL replaced by RON
Xe Currency Converter
QAR
ROL
|1 QAR
|12,707.9 ROL
|5 QAR
|63,539.7 ROL
|10 QAR
|127,079 ROL
|25 QAR
|317,698 ROL
|50 QAR
|635,397 ROL
|100 QAR
|1,270,790 ROL
|500 QAR
|6,353,970 ROL
|1,000 QAR
|12,707,900 ROL
|5,000 QAR
|63,539,700 ROL
|10,000 QAR
|127,079,000 ROL
1 QAR = 0 ROL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.2802
|1.2870
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.2531
|1.2531
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|1.2709
|1.2698
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.36%
|0.34%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Qatari Riyal info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Romanian Leu exchange rate is the ROL to USD rate. The currency code for Romanian Lei is ROL.
