1 QAR to PGK - Convert Qatari Rials to Papua New Guinean Kina

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

1.0576016 Papua New Guinean Kina

1 PGK = 0.945536 QAR

Qatari Riyal to Papua New Guinean Kina conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 09:21 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Papua New Guinean Kina

qar
QAR
pgk
PGK
1 QAR1.0576 PGK
5 QAR5.28801 PGK
10 QAR10.576 PGK
25 QAR26.44 PGK
50 QAR52.8801 PGK
100 QAR105.76 PGK
500 QAR528.801 PGK
1,000 QAR1,057.6 PGK
5,000 QAR5,288.01 PGK
10,000 QAR10,576 PGK

Convert Papua New Guinean Kina to Qatari Riyal

pgk
PGK
qar
QAR
1 PGK0.945536 QAR
5 PGK4.72768 QAR
10 PGK9.45536 QAR
25 PGK23.6384 QAR
50 PGK47.2768 QAR
100 PGK94.5536 QAR
500 PGK472.768 QAR
1,000 PGK945.536 QAR
5,000 PGK4,727.68 QAR
10,000 PGK9,455.36 QAR

QAR to PGK Chart

1 QAR = 0 PGK

1 Qatari Riyal to Papua New Guinean Kina stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.07121.0712
Low
1.04801.0371
Average
1.05731.0517
Volatility
0.38%0.43%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

pgk

PGK - Papua New Guinean Kina

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Papua New Guinean Kina exchange rate is the PGK to USD rate. The currency code for Papua New Guinean Kina is PGK. The currency symbol is K.

