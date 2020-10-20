1.00 Qatari Riyal =
0.10963375 Maltese Liri
1 MTL = 9.12128 QAR
MTL replaced by EUR
1.00 Qatari Riyal =
QAR
MTL
|1 QAR
|0.109634 MTL
|5 QAR
|0.548169 MTL
|10 QAR
|1.09634 MTL
|25 QAR
|2.74084 MTL
|50 QAR
|5.48169 MTL
|100 QAR
|10.9634 MTL
|500 QAR
|54.8169 MTL
|1,000 QAR
|109.634 MTL
|5,000 QAR
|548.169 MTL
|10,000 QAR
|1,096.34 MTL
1 QAR = 0 MTL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.25723
|0.25867
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.25188
|0.25188
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.25538
|0.25519
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.31%
|0.28%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Qatari Riyal info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.
